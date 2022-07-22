Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

