Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ING Groep by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 212,689 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 127,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.64) to €14.00 ($14.14) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.65) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.01) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.3 %

ING opened at $9.38 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

