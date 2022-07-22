Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Republic Services by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

