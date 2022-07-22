2,457 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after buying an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

