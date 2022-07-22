ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

