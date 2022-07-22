Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,573,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

