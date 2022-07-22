DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,036 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.1 %

TEGNA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

