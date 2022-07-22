DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,114,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 499,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

