DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.