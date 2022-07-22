DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2 %

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

MKTX opened at $270.67 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

