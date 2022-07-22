DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 28,400 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 645.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HI stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.