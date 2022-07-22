Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

