Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 142 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Globe Life by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globe Life by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

