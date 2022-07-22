Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 636 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

