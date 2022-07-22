Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

RWX opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

