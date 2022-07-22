Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

AEE stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

