Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 193,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $648,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

