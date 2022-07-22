KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $42.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

KBH stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 64,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

