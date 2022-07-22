PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

