PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
