Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 994.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS opened at $12.65 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

