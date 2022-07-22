Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Steven Madden has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

