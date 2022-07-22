FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By KeyCorp (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.
Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 41.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.61. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$108.98.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
