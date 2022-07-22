Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter.
LUN opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.96. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.
In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Insiders purchased a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 over the last three months.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
