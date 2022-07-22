Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $74.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.48.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,570,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.