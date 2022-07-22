Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

BWA stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

