Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.06) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.08) to €7.50 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($6.72) to €7.25 ($7.32) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.25) to €5.70 ($5.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

