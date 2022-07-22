Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.43) to GBX 2,070 ($24.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,713.39.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

