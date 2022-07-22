Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Raised by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.