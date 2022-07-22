Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,453 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

