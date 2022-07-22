KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.16.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$108.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.61. The stock has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

