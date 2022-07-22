Truist Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period.

Chewy stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.43 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

