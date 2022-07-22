Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $58.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,475,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.