Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $80.24 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 573.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.