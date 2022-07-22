Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,684 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

