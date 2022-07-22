Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,244 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 260.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Transcat worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Transcat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Transcat by 838.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Transcat stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

