Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,477 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,123,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.15.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

