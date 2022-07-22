Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $51.67

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.