Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $154.00

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

