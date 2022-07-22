Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.47. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 60,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

