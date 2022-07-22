Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Grows By 24.9%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 546,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 7.2 %

Hallador Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.