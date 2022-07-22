Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 25.0%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

