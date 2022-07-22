Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

FM opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.