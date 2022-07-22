Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$2.13. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 29,252 shares traded.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$135.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

