Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Decreases By 18.5%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

