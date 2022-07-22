Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI opened at $26.20 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

