Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 170,691 shares traded.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

