ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ImmuCell Stock Up 2.8 %

ICCC opened at $8.78 on Friday. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.60.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

