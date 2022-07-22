Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

BK opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.