Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00.

On Sunday, May 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Zendesk stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

