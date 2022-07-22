Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $471,916.44 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,665.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

